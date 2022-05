Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse shut down rumors about him potentially leaving for the Los Angeles Lakers. Even though the Los Angeles Lakers did not qualify for the NBA playoffs, they are still dominating the news cycle, mostly due to their search for a new head coach. After finishing 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Lakers fired Frank Vogel. There have been tons of names that have been linked to the Los Angeles gig, one of them being Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO