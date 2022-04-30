ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Man charged with Paradise construction fraud in custody at Butte County Jail

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Kipp Ford, the man charged with construction fraud in Paradise, is in custody at the Butte County Jail. Ford, 40, escaped court last month and was arrested by police in Utah on April 20....

