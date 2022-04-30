ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venom Championship Wrestling in Anniston Postponed

 2 days ago

April 30, 2022

UPDATE: Rescheduled to June 4th. 

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm come out to the Norwood Hodges Community Center 3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL 36207 for Venom Championship Wrestling. This will be A huge night of Professional Wrestling!! $15 for front row, $10 general tickets, $8 advance tickets. Children 6 and under are free. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

For a full list of local events click here

Cinco De Bike-o At The Darkhorse

On Thursday, May 5th, 2022 join a Cinco De Bike-o night at the Darkhorse Saloon at 7:00 pm. Event by The Highfalutin Hitchhikers come out to. 1113 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201. Join them at the Darkhorse for Bike Night on Cinco De Mayo! The Darkhorse Saloon is family owned and family run! Military and Veterans welcome! Stop in for some of the best drink specials in Anniston.
5th Annual Ohatchee Band Spring Fling

On Friday, May 6, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Located on the OHS band practice field. Join them for an evening of fun and games while supporting the awesome band!. The Ohatchee Band and Choir will be performing and are expecting another great turnout of vendors! Wristband and tickets will be sold. Vendors interested in setting up please call the band room at 256-741-4919 or see the Vendor Registration Form posted on their online event page.
Farm Fest in Anniston

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Farm Fest event by Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC at 4128 Choctaw St, Anniston, AL 36206. This will be the grand opening event! Come and shop at the new nursery location along with arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and more! Alabama Animal Company will be present pony rides and more. Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC is an Aquaponics farm and garden center in Anniston, Alabama.
Playoff Scores

Here are the results of Friday night’s series in the second round of the high school baseball playoffs. Millry (22-12) 11-10, Maplesville (11-8) Sweet Water (14-17) 11-11, Pleasant Home (13-12) 0-2.
Jacksonville is Unbreakable

UPDATED: Jacksonville loses early lead, scores unearned run in seventh inning to win Game 3, advances to 4A quarterfinals. 6A: Hueytown 5, Wetumpka 4 (8 inns.) GURLEY – The team that didn’t know where it was going to play home games at the start of the season is now getting ready to play its biggest home games of the year.
Strawberry Festival on Chief Ladiga Trail

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 visit the Optimist Park for a Strawberry Festival on Chief Ladiga Trail from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. This event is hosted by the Piedmont Cycling Club at Optimist Park. Strawberry Festival on the Chief Ladiga Trail in Piedmont. The park behind 101 S Main St, Piedmont, AL 36272.
Saturday baseball scoreboard: 1 top-ranked team ousted in Round 2

Hamilton topped Class 4A No. 1 Oneonta on Saturday in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. The Redskins finished as the state runner-up a year ago to Mobile Christian. The other top-ranked teams in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings of the season are all still alive: Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Hartselle (6A), Shelby County (5A), Piedmont (3A), G.W. Long (2A) and Bayshore Christian (1A).
Live Trivia at Struts of Oxford

Monday trivia at Struts of Oxford 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This weekly event is sponsored and hosted by North Alabama Trivia. Come join Challenge Entertainment at Struts of Oxford every Monday for the popular LIVE TRIVIA GAME NIGHT! Bring your friends and form a TEAM at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music, science, and many more – all while enjoying the delicious food and drink at Struts Hot Wings!!!
WWE Signs First Person from WrestleMania Week Tryouts

WWE held a tryout during WrestleMania week this year, and it appears eight people were offered contracts recently by the company. One of those people is Gina DeLucia, a 24 year old Pittsburgh native, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. DeLucia has a background in CrossFit, volleyball and cheerleading. She stands...
