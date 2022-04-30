Venom Championship Wrestling in Anniston Postponed

Calhoun Journal

April 30, 2022

Local Events

UPDATE: Rescheduled to June 4th.

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm come out to the Norwood Hodges Community Center 3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL 36207 for Venom Championship Wrestling. This will be A huge night of Professional Wrestling!! $15 for front row, $10 general tickets, $8 advance tickets. Children 6 and under are free. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

