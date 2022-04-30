ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolsonaro Says Demonstrators Expected to Show Support for Constitution

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that demonstrations scheduled for Sunday are not meant as protest, but to show "the desire that everyone abides by the Constitution." The demonstrations are the latest step in the conflict between Bolsonaro...

Person
Jair Bolsonaro
#Reuters #Brazilian #The Supreme Court
