ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ukraine Says Russian Air Forces Continuing to Strike City of Mariupol

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Ukraine's military said on Saturday that Russian planes had continued to launch strikes on the besieged...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Fox News

Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares

Despite over two months of trying to bloody and bomb Ukraine into submission to prevent its strategic drift to the west, Vladimir Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares: the NATO alliance he despises is about to get larger and stronger. And not a minute too soon.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Air Force#Armed Forces#Russian#Reuters#Ukrainian
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin's troops warn Mariupol civilians they will be SHOT if they do not wear white ribbons... as Zelensky offers to exchange Russian POWs for their freedom

Vladimir Putin's troops have threatened to shoot civilians in the besieged city of Mariupol if they do not wear white ribbons on their clothes. Russia has been accused of forcing civilians to wear the white ribbons, a symbol of the Russian army, so that they become 'bait' for Ukrainian snipers - and in turn help Putin's men find out where the snipers are hidden.
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: That’ll Sting: Ukrainian Missile Blows Up Russian Chopper In Mid-Air

This video shows a Ukrainian missile whizzing towards a Russian helicopter and blowing it to smithereens in mid-air. Zenger News obtained the footage from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine yesterday (Thursday, April 21). The MoD said (in English): “Military brotherhood. On April 21st, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down a...
MILITARY
Defense One

How Much Can US Howitzers Help Ukraine?

As Russian forces focus on seizing Ukraine’s Donbas, the United States has begun rushing 90 howitzers—the famed 155mm artillery guns used by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps—to help repel the invaders in the flat, largely rural region. But how much will they help?. “Artillery is a...
MILITARY
MSNBC

Can Putin be overthrown or stopped? Assassinations & arrests offer clues on who Putin fears most

The war in Ukraine has put more scrutiny on Vladimir Putin’s long and brutal record of jailing his opposition, killings, and other atrocities, including a new arrest of a figure who has opposed Putin's leadership and, specifically, the war in Ukraine. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber traces Putin’s record as a brutal dictator, detailing Putin’s censorship; crackdown; and a series of attacks, assassinations, and poisonings -- drawing on reporting, archival footage, and Melber's interview with a former Russian billionaire who was bankrupted, indicted, jailed and exiled by Putin. The report also explores living figures who could pose a challenge to Putin, and how the courage of so many dissident Russians might inspire a stronger response to Putin abroad.April 11, 2022.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Russia preparing to deploy devastating ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles capable of wiping out area the size of UK

RUSSIA is preparing to deploy its devastating intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed 'Satan 2', by this autumn, the country's military has claimed. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, revealed the Kremlin's ambitious target to launch the Sarmat ICBM only days after Russia test-launched the missile. The deadly projectile, nicknamed...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy