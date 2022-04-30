NFL Draft Day 3 latest: Sam Howell's wait continues, Panthers take Penn State linebacker in fourth round

UNC basketball guard Kerwin Walton has entered the transfer portal, announced on Sunday morning. Players have until Sunday at 11:59 pm ET to enter the portal to be eligible for the one-time transfer rule. Walton had announced last week that he was going to be testing the NBA Draft process, aiming to receive feedback for next season. Walton is a rising junior who saw his role dip from his freshman year to his sophomore season. Last year he averaged 3.4 points per game in 13.4 minutes per game. He shot 37.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three. Walton started just...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO