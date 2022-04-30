ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Story Time: My Adventure Into The Writing World

By Rebecca Russell
theodysseyonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor my getting published class that I’m taking this semester, I had this project in which I was assigned an author to research, a book to read of theirs and to interview said author. My assigned author was Deborah Heiligman, award winning children’s and young adult author, and I needed to...

www.theodysseyonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

'The No-Show' is an adventure in romantic storytelling

Pay no attention to the pink illustrated cover. Though it delivers laughter and love, Beth O'Leary's The No-Show is more romantic dramedy with a side of mystery than zany romcom. In its opening scenes, the "hero" of the piece disappoints three different women on Valentine's Day. It seems unforgivable, but...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Adventure#The Van Gogh Brothers
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Examiner

The original terrorist

More often than not, the first thing that pops into a person’s head when he or she hears the words “French Revolution” is the guillotine, that exsanguinary instrument that, two centuries later, still looms over the revolution’s legacy as it once did over its enemies. No man is more responsible, or culpable, if one prefers, for transforming the guillotine into the symbol of the French Revolution than Maximilien Robespierre, the revolutionary orator and Jacobin who became the de facto leader who oversaw la Grande Terreur. It is the lawyer from Arras, therefore, who was arguably the leading actor on the revolutionary stage. Robespierre made the guillotine; the guillotine made Robespierre. And both, in the popular mind, made the French Revolution.
ENTERTAINMENT
Stamford Advocate

‘How Saba Kept Singing’ Review: The Extraordinary Life of an Auschwitz Survivor

“How Saba Kept Singing” seeks to understand how Polish Jewish teenager David Wisnia survived nearly three years in Auschwitz. The editing and vague timelines make it seem as if this latest doc from multi-hyphenate Sara Taksler (“Tickling Giants”) is revealing something previously unreported, even though a 2019 New York Times article already divulged the touching love story that underlies the “How” of the title. Still, as the more earnest than artful film repeatedly points out, very soon there will be no living witnesses to the hellish experience of the death camps. This incontrovertible fact lends a sense of urgency and poignancy to firsthand accounts of how survivors managed to endure and to move on.
MOVIES
TheConversationAU

Here comes the pandemic fiction: murder, disease and life after death in Steve Toltz's Here Goes Nothing

The afterlife, as depicted in Steve Toltz’s latest novel Here Goes Nothing, turns out to be somewhat disappointing. There are no heavenly rewards or seething lakes of fire. If there are any reunions with lost family and loved ones, then they occur by happenstance and can be rather awkward. The suffering – of which there is still plenty – does not result from divine or cosmic justice and lacks any kind of satisfying irony. Life after death, it turns out, is just another life. Review: Here Goes Nothing – Steve Toltz (Hamish Hamilton). Here Goes Nothing is narrated by the recently...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fast Company

These visually striking films will help you rediscover the wonder of nature

Films with powerful environmentally centered narratives can transform our thinking and connect us with nature in ways that scientific papers cannot. For example, Studio Ghibli, a renowned Japanese film studio cofounded by animator Hayao Miyazaki, creates complex visual stories about human-nature relationships that transcend barriers of culture or age. A key message of Miyazaki’s work is that we must respect nature—or face our own destruction.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy