ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Hinton Area Foundation has brought many speakers to Summers County

By The Hinton Area Foundation
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiRMR_0fPCXyeI00

The Hinton Area Foundation (HAF) has been growing in Summers County since 1992. Thanks to Judy Peterson, HAF’s long-time secretary and keeper of its history, we have a good record of the many speakers who have headlined the event. It began in 2004 when Larry Groce (host of West Virginia Public Radio’s world-famous music program, Mountain Stage) spoke at Pence Springs Hotel.

The banquet became annual in 2006 with the guest speaker being Bob Pruitt, recent football coach at Marshall, taking the stage at Pipestem State Park. Gayle Manchin, wife of then Gov. Joe Manchin, took the place the following year when Summers County High School graduates first began receiving their scholarships at the event.

In 2015 she had become President of the State Board of Education and began the ritual of the speaker handing out the awards personally.

In 2008, long-time board member and Hinton native, Jerry Beasley, was retiring as president of Concord College. He was lauded by Stephanie Mathews O'Keefe and Ted Rogers. The following year another sports figure, Meg Bulger, a WVU basketball star and ESPN color commentator, did the honors.

In 2010, Jim Justice had just bought the Greenbrier Hotel for over $20 million. Well before he became Governor, he took the podium and charmed the crowd.

After that year all the speakers were natives of Summers County.

Swanson Carter, a graduate of Lincoln School and active in its preservation, served as an FBI Special Agent before returning in 2011 to lead the program.

Richard Lawrence spoke in 2012 of the HAF’s first 20 years, having been instrumental in its formation. Jack Holt used the platform in 2013 to publicize something he helped generate and sustain, the Making a Difference program.

Two Talcott-reared native sons headlined in 2016 and 2017. Mitch Bowling, son of Jim and Barbara Bowling, had become senior VP and CEO of Apollo Education Group. Eddie Biggers, veteran of the USDA, had become an organizer of John Henry Park.

Sylvia Mathews Burwell (HHS 1983), daughter of Bill and Cleo Mathews, went to Harvard and then Oxford on a Rhodes Scholarship and held several high posts in and out of government before becoming Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Barack Obama. By the time she spoke at the 2018 banquet, she had become the first woman to lead American University in Washington D.C.

Another D.C. resident, Emma Chanlett-Avery (HHS 1992), daughter of Chris and Torula, has served for two decades at the Library of Congress as a National Security Specialist in Asian Affairs. She performed as speaker at the last live banquet in 2019, before COVID concerns suspended the tradition in 2020-2021. The Hinton Area Foundation has continued to hand out scores of scholarships created by its many donors and looks forward to reestablishing the in-person Awards Banquet event as soon as possible. It welcomes interest in funneling more charitable contributions for the community.

Sylvia Mathews-Burwell spoke at the 2018 Scholarship Awards Banquet.

The post Hinton Area Foundation has brought many speakers to Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

NRGRDA Brings Allison Smith on Team to Handle Grants

Beckley, (W.Va.) – Allison Smith is joining the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) team as Grants and Impact Manager. Smith, who earned her BA in English and Master of Public Administration degree from West Virginia University, will manage grant seeking, writing, tracking, and reporting for NRGRDA in addition to annual impact reporting. “Allison is a welcome addition, as NRGRDA’s economic development efforts in Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers counties are in high gear,” said Jina Belcher, NRGRDA’s executive director. “Allison’s impressive experience in community building, planning, and grants will greatly benefit our efforts within our cities, counties and partnering...
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Urine and heroin found in vapes at West Virginia schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have kids in school, they will encounter this danger. It’s in every district in the Ohio Valley and the temptation is creeping into younger grades.  7News is talking about vaping. At first thought you may think “oh it’s supposed to be safer than cigarettes”. Well, think again.  Prevention officials say […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hinton, WV
Government
County
Summers County, WV
Summers County, WV
Government
City
Hinton, WV
Virginia Mercury

One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

For the second year in a row, Petersburg ranked as the least healthy locality in Virginia while Falls Church took over first place. The rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are meant to offer an annual snapshot of more than 90 measures affecting health and […] The post One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Larry Groce
Metro News

Manchin endorses McKinley, denounces Mooney attack

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With more than a week until primary election day, U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., has secured the endorsement of another West Virginia official: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. The senator’s support comes in the middle of West Virginia’s early voting period — which goes through May 7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hinton News

New green space coming to Hinton

Hinton is preparing to install a new green space in the area. This space will hold a play area for children and raised planting spaces for the community's senior citizens. After several years of working towards this goal, the project is officially moving forward. A ground-breaking ceremony was held on April 4 to kick off the project. Representatives from the funding partners, community leaders, and citizens lined the sidewalk to celebrate the moment. Project leader Shalom Tazewell spoke about the process she and many others have gone through to bring this project to fruition. Multiple groups, organizations, leaders and individuals are part...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Fire danger for Summers County

With barely more than a month left of spring fire season, the Hinton News will be providing daily updates on the fire danger level for the county. According to the Forest Service's fire danger map, today, April 21, 2022, the danger level is moderate for the majority of the county, while a small portion is in the high range. It is best not to burn when levels venture out of the low range; however, anyone who chooses to burn must still follow all burning laws. If you have any questions regarding burning season, burning laws or fire danger levels, contact your local fire department of the West Virginia Division of Forestry. The post Fire danger for Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Special Agent#Concord College#American University#Haf#Mountain Stage#Pence Springs Hotel#Wvu#Espn#The Greenbrier Hotel#Lincoln School#Fbi
Hinton News

Sen. Baldwin and Dr. Copenhaver meet with Montani Homes

Senator Stephen Baldwin & Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, President of New River Community & Technical College, met with Montani Homes at their new location in Fairlea, WV, last week. Montani Homes is a local construction company that specializes in building affordable modular housing. They are building homes and multi-family units in West Virginia and several other […] The post Sen. Baldwin and Dr. Copenhaver meet with Montani Homes  appeared first on The Hinton News.
FAIRLEA, WV
Hinton News

Meet your candidate: Megan Harvey

Megan (Mann) Harvey is a 2022 candidate for the Summers County Board of Education. She is the VP of HR & Staff Development for both PracticeLink and MountainPlex Properties, based in Hinton. Megan is a graduate of Summers County High School and earned a BS in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Concord University. With nearly 17 years experience in human resource management and employee relations, Megan is skilled in leadership, team building, and strategic planning. Her supervisor and colleagues characterize her as a conscientious individual who is careful and deliberate in her decision-making. She leverages best practices...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Sophomore receives George Floyd Memorial Scholarship

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University presented the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship to sophomore Traivius Chappell during a unity march held on campus April 20. Chappell, a resident of Halifax, Va., is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science at Concord. He earned an Associate degree in high school which will make him a second year senior in the classroom this fall based on earned credentials. He is a member of the Mountain Lion football team where he plays tight end. “It’s truly an honor to receive this reward,” Traivius said. “The tragedies that go on in our society is absolutely traumatizing....
ATHENS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
Hinton News

Concord University celebrating National Poetry Month with poetry reading

ATHENS, W.Va. – Poets – from aspiring to published – and all lovers of poetry are invited to celebrate National Poetry Month during a poetry reading at Concord University on Monday, April 25, 2022. Hosted by Marsh Library, the event will begin at 7 p.m. in the library’s Presidents Room. Attendees are invited to read their own work or that of another poet, or simply come to listen and enjoy the evening. The general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending at no charge. Library Associate Jonathan Bolt will emcee the event. Bolt, an award-winning, published poet,...
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

WVDA Black Fly Suppression Spray Day Notification

Public Notice: The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the New, Bluestone, and Greenbrier Rivers on Wednesday, April 20, weather, and water levels permitting. Potentially, the treatments may continue into Thursday, April 21. The post WVDA Black Fly Suppression Spray Day Notification appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

CAMC and Mon Health announce single health system

Mon Health System and CAMC Health System, two health care systems nationally recognized for providing high quality medical care, have signed a letter of intent to create a new single health care system to serve the people of West Virginia. The combined health system will endeavor to: strengthen and expand the scope and scale of care available for patients and families, while managing health care costs;advance a seamless continuum of care that improves access for the respective West Virginia communities each party serves. Both systems recognize the opportunity to enhance the ease of access and quality of medical care in...
HEALTH SERVICES
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
858
Followers
558
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy