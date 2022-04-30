ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spy x Family Episode 4: Watch Now

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpy x Family is the hit of the spring anime season for 2022, and with the Forger Family now fully formed with the inclusion of the master assassin Yor into their ranks, Twilight's mission continues as he attempts to get to his target by putting together a fake family. Now, the...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

The Legendary Hero Is Dead Is Getting an Anime

Manga remains one of the premier spots for the medium of anime to grab its stories from, with light novels and original stories also helping bolster the number of series that take on the medium. Now, it seems that a major manga series is set to get a new anime adaptation next year in The Legendary Hero Is Dead, a manga that follows a farmer that hoped to be a hero and had his wish granted thanks to a serious monkey's paw situation.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 3 Cosplay Channels the Love Hashira

The third season of Demon Slayer has been confirmed, and with it, the story of Tanjiro and his monster-slaying swordsmen is set to venture into new territory via the Swordsmith Village Arc. With the previous season focusing on two Pillars in Rengoku the Flame Hashira and Tengen Uzui the Sound Hashira, the Love Hashira, and the Mist Hashira are about to hit the scene in a big way, and one cosplayer has brought Mitsuri to life before her big return to the small screen.
ComicBook

Robotech Live-Action Movie Lands Hawkeye Director

Sony Pictures is all-in apparently when it comes to the creation of live-action anime adaptations, with the studio previously confirming that it had several movies in the works that would dive into the medium. Now, it seems that their live-action Robotech movie is moving closer to arriving, as the director of Disney's Hawkeye series, Rhys Thomas, has been announced to helm the new film that will adapt the classic anime tale that sees humanity creating giant mech suits in order to combat threats from the stars.
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Highlights Yor's Debut With Unexpected Makeover

One surprising Spy x Family cosplay is celebrating Yor Forger's debut in the anime with an unexpectedly hilarious makeover! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has made its official anime premiere and has already become the most talked about new release of the Spring 2022 anime season. While the premiere was already a huge hit with fans, the second episode took it even further as it introduced the third and much anticipated member of the makeshift Forger family, Yor Briar, the secret assassin who coincidentally needed to marry quickly in order to hide herself from suspicions about her bloody affairs.
ScreenCrush

Latest ‘Doctor Strange’ Trailer Confirms Debut From a New Marvel Team

When the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser included a glimpse of the back of Patrick Stewart’s head, along with a bunch of ominous figures holding court over some kind of interdimensional tribunal, a lot of Marvel fans (and our own YouTube channel) predicted that the film would introduce the Illuminati to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Marvel Comics, the Illuminati is a group of some of the world’s most powerful heroes — Professor X, Iron Man, Namor, Black Bolt, Black Panther, Reed Richards and Dr Strange in its original incarnation — who band together in secret to protect their world and later to prevent invasions from other dimensions.
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
ComicBook

Disney Exec Teases Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Indiana Jones, The Marvels, and More Footage Coming Soon

Disney is promising fans the first footage from some of its most highly-anticipated 2023 films is on the way, including projects from Marvel Studios and the next installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. The next Marvel movie to land in theaters is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder. Looking ahead to 2023 brings us Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. New adaptations of Haunted Mansion and The Little Mermaid are also on the way, along with Indiana Jones 5. ComicBook.com is in attendance at CinemaCon, where a Disney exec confirmed that footage from all these movies will be released very soon.
