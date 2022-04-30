Spy x Family Episode 4: Watch Now

Disney is promising fans the first footage from some of its most highly-anticipated 2023 films is on the way, including projects from Marvel Studios and the next installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. The next Marvel movie to land in theaters is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder. Looking ahead to 2023 brings us Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. New adaptations of Haunted Mansion and The Little Mermaid are also on the way, along with Indiana Jones 5. ComicBook.com is in attendance at CinemaCon, where a Disney exec confirmed that footage from all these movies will be released very soon.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO