2nd Pitt player goes in 4th round to Denver

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – There have been a couple of later round Pitt defensive backs who are making an impact on NFL rosters. Damarri Mathis could be next drafted early in the fourth round by the Broncos on Saturday.

Mathis wowed those watching the Pitt Pro Day with a 43.5” vertical and an 11’1” broad jump, this after a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Former NFL general manager Doug Whaley told the Fan Morning Show it’s three of the most valuable drills to consider because it shows a player’s explosiveness.

“I feel like it did,” Mathis said when asked if he helped his draft status. “I don’t focus on that. I only try to control what I can control. I feel like I tested good and showed what I could do.”

On the field, Mathis started to come on as a corner as a sophomore, four times honored by Pro Football Focus as a player of the week, only to have a preseason injury to wash out his junior season. Mathis won back his starting job as a senior earning Honorable Mention All-ACC as the team’s top cover corner.

He continued to impress at the Senior Bowl. Scouts reported he showed off his athleticism and fluidity during practice and even had a toe-tapping sideline interception during the game.

Mathis believes the terminology and the aggressiveness to which Pitt plays defense helps him. He said the transition from the Panthers defense to the NFL would be ‘easy’.

There is now a track record of Pat Narduzzi defensive backs in the NFL:

· Jason Pinnock -played in 12 games and started two in his rookie year as a fifth-round pick of the Jets.

· Damar Hamlin -the Bills sixth-round pick played in 14 games as a rookie

· Dane Jackson -a Bills seventh-round pick in 2020 has started eight games in his two seasons playing in 22 contests

· Avonte Maddox -the fourth-round pick of the Eagles started 28 of the 51 games he’s played with three interceptions and four forced fumbles with 195 tackles.

· Jordan Whitehead -55 starts in 59 games as a fourth-round pick of the Bucs with five interceptions and 292 tackles, 22 TFL

“We always had a stacked DB room,” Mathis said. “I think that brings competition within the group and ultimately brings out the best in each other. It was good being able to go through that.”

All of the Narduzzi defensive backs have been value picks. All drafted in Day 3 and producing at the next level.

“I’m a very good player, very confident,” Mathis said. “I play with a lot of swag and I’m athletic. I feel like I bring a lot to a team.”

Denver is banking on that.