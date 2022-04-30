ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears trade 2023 6th-round pick back to Chargers for two 7th-round selections

By Chris Emma
 3 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- The Bears have added a pair of extra picks in this NFL Draft.

The Bears on Saturday acquired two seventh-round picks (Nos. 254 and 255) from the Chargers in exchange for their 2023 sixth-round pick. That selection was originally acquired by Chicago from Los Angeles in the March trade of star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers.

By making the trade, the Bears now have eight picks in this draft, including five here on Day 3. They also have selections in the fifth round (No. 148 and No. 150) and sixth round (No. 186).

The Bears selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon, Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker and Tennessee receiver Velus Jones Jr. on Friday.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

SB Nation

The final 2022 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams

As expected, the 2022 NFL Draft was every bit as wild and unpredictable as we thought. The big story of the weekend was how little the league valued this QB class, which we knew going into the draft, but it was extremely pronounced as the selections played out. Between the...
NFL
