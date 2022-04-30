MAGA Voter Deaths by Fentanyl via Border 'Does Look Intentional': JD Vance
The Ohio Senate candidate said Friday that President Joe Biden "wants to punish the people who didn't vote for him" by "opening up the floodgates to the...www.newsweek.com
Republicans love talking about the border... but have had years to fix it... almost like they don't have a plan except to blame someone else... just like they do with everything else.
by that logic. wouldn't that makes Trump guilty of more than half million COVID deaths?
One more rider for the whackadoodle train. He can't possibly believe this stuff.
