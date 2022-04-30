1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in City of Industry (City of Industry, CA) Nationwide Report

On early Saturday morning, three people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in City of Industry. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of 7th and Proctor Avenues at around 12:10 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .