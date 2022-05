Fans were still filing into Staten Island University Hospital Community Park on Tuesday night, but the ballpark in St. George was buzzing, nonetheless. It wasn’t quite a sellout as the stadium appeared to be at less than half capacity for the first pitch of the Atlantic League game between Staten Island FerryHawks and Lexington Legends, but the energy from the crowd was seemingly infectious for the team’s home opener -- the first professional baseball game held on Staten Island since Labor Day weekend of 2019.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO