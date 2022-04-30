ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SJPD Officer's Death Linked to Fentanyl: Coroner

By NBC Bay Area staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s confirmed to NBC Bay Area Saturday, that the cause of death for former San Jose police officer, De’Jon Packer is “fentanyl toxicity.”. The office said Packer died of an overdose of the drug. Packer was found unresponsive when Milpitas Police...

Comments / 9

Flaming Liberal
1d ago

I posted in an article earlier that my suspicion was an overdose and I was attacked by the usual keyboard warriors and trolls. He had issues.

Exos
2d ago

since they investigate themselves they'll find no evidence of wrongdoing

The Independent

Police officers charged with flushing drugs down toilet as it would ‘take too long’ to file report

Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
NBC Bay Area

Death Investigation at Kaiser's Santa Clara Medical Center

Santa Clara police are investigating after they said a nurse shot and killed themselves while on duty. The incident happened Wednesday night at Kaiser's Santa Clara Medical Center. Sources told NBC Bay Area Thursday that the nurse brought a loaded gun to work. Halfway through their shift, the nurse fired...
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
WDTN

Kidnapped California baby reunited with mother

SAN JOSE (KRON) — California police have confirmed that baby Brandon, the 3-month-old who was kidnapped Monday and found earlier today, has been reunited with his mom. “We can relay her gratitide and thank yous to all who assisted,” said the San Jose Police Department in a tweet. Earlier, police had confirmed in a separate […]
KRON4 News

Laser pointed at sheriff helicopter leads to arrest

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — San Pablo Police arrested a resident after they shined a laser pointer at a Contra Costa sheriff helicopter Saturday evening. “That’s a big ‘No-No’!,” police stated in a Facebook post. The laser was pointed at the chopper and it’s crew. According to California law, a person can be charged from […]
