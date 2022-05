The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes open up the 2022 NHL Playoffs series Monday night. The Bruins enter the series on the road as the Eastern Conference’s top Wild Card team as they face the winners of the Metropolitan Division. The Bruins will be looking to start the series on a high note as they look for contributions from stars like Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. The Stanley Cup Playoff matchup will air on both national and regional TV channels Monday night, giving fans multiple options to watch the game across the country. The game will air on TV nationally via ESPN and across New England via NESN. Fans who don’t have cable can also watch the game by signing up for fuboTV, which has a free trial.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO