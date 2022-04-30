ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases Following 4/29 Episode, Remains Below Two Million

The preliminary numbers are in for the April 29 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to SpoilerTV, WWE SmackDown drew 1.859 million viewers on April 29. This number is up from the 1.805 million viewers the...

WWE SmackDown Results – April 29, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live on a tape delay from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show, and he’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype up tonight’s show and send us to the ring for the opener.
WWE Makes Major Change To WrestleMania Backlash Card, Top Match Off

Now it’s bigger. We are just over two weeks away from WWE’s WrestleMania Backlash pay per view but WWE has not exactly put much on the card. The show was lacking a main event, though the unification match between the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions did seem important. Now we know the show’s main event and it is a little bit different.
Madcap Moss Says That Happy Corbin Only Has A Set Of Balls If You Count His Bald Head Twice

Madcap Moss cannot wait to beat Happy Corbin at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. During the April 29 episode of SmackDown, Happy Corbin came to the ring and was set to smash Madcap Moss' Andre The Giant Battle Royal Trophy until his former joke-telling friend appeared and fought Happy off. Tensions between the two have steadily risen since their post-WrestleMania split and they are set to do battle on May 8 at WrestleMania Backlash.
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
WWE Hasn't Fined For Marijuana "In Years," Who Helped Push For It

4/20 was celebrated by WWE talent without fear of repercussion. WWE talent have told Fightful that they've not been fired for marijuana use in "years," a progressive change from the policy that existed previously. In the past, WWE wouldn't suspend for marijuana use, but a huge fine would be levied against talent for testing positive. At least one wrestler we spoke to said that they still get tested for "everything," but they just don't get fined for weed anymore. The marijuana aspect of WWE's Wellness Policy was rumored to have been quietly removed, but it's still listed on WWE's corporate site.
WWE Had Interest In FTR, But Their AEW Contracts Aren't Close To Being Up

Irts not contract season for FTR, but regardless, there's already some outside interest. FTR are having the hottest years of their career, and their contracts are set to run until next Summer. We're told there was a miscommunication on FTR's side, which is why they'd done interviews over the past six months indicating that their deal was up in the summer of 2022. Originally, there was an option "in play," but FTR's side asked for three years without an option during negotiations, which AEW had agreed to.
Naomi Was Excited To Participate In Tamina's Wedding, Discusses Wedding Musical Acts

Naomi talks about her sisters in Team B.A.D. and getting the opportunity to team up with Sasha Banks again. Naomi finally got the opportunity to earn gold at WrestleMania after not holding gold for nearly five years. Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp ahead of WrestleMania 38, Naomi explain how excited she was to learn that she’d be teaming with Sasha again.
WWE's Shotzi Returns to SmackDown Against Ronda Rousey

It's been an eventful SmackDown, but it wasn't done delivering yet, as during the first of two Beat the Clock matches, Shotzi made her long-awaited return to WWE SmackDown. Shozi hasn't been seen on SmackDown since February 25th, and only wrestled once before in January during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Tonight she would face Ronda Rousey as part of two Beat the Clock Challenge matches, and the second match would feature Charlotte Flair and Aliyah. The clock hit and Rousey dove right at Shotzi, but Shotzi jumped out of the ring and ran away from Rousey. She kept getting in and out of the ring and making Rousey chase her but at the 27 second mark Rousey finally got ahold of her. Shotzi went for a roundhouse but Rousey dodged it and delivered a kick of her own.
Alexa Bliss Voiced Frustration Over Lack Of Creative Direction In WWE Before Recent Absence

Alexa Bliss has been off television for the last couple of months, but it came a little earlier than many expected. Fightful was informed in January that up to 9 vignettes had been filmed for Alexa Bliss' return to the ring and WWE programming, after being sidelined for several months. They culminated in her competing in the Elimination Chamber match, but we're told that even as of that point there was no substantial creative direction for Bliss.
