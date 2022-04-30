Berkeley County to pave roads with 7 Roads Project

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will soon pave seven dirt roads in rural communities as part of their 7 Roads Project.

According to Berkeley County officials, the 7 Roads Project is part of the county’s larger Dirt-to-Pave Program.

The Dirt-to-Pave Program was established in the 2008 One-Cent Sales Tax Program and was renewed in the 2014 One-Cent Sales Tax Program identifying an additional 59 dirt roads in need of being paved.

The following roads will be paved as part of the project:

Cannon Court (Moncks Corner)

Crest Lane (St. Stephen)

Harlock Drive (Moncks Corner)

McElveen Avenue (Moncks Corner)

Memory Lane (Moncks Corner)

Orvin Street (St. Stephen)

Upton Road (St. Stephen)

The paved roads will cover a total of two miles of previously dirt roads.

Construction on roads is set to start soon. Specific dates have yet to be released.

The county has hired Banks Construction for the job.

To date, Berkeley County has completed 48 Dirt-to-Pave projects.

