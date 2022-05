The efforts of three dedicated women in the early 1970s saved the New Hampshire Seacoast from an Onassis oil venture. Area residents are invited to learn more during a special event that will take place on Thursday, May 5 at 7 p.m., at the South Church (292 State Street) in Portsmouth. It is the true story of how three women saved the NH Seacoast. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is free. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO