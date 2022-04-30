ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks round out cornerback rotation with Coby Bryant pick

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMLud_0fPCWk4d00

The Seahawks probably should have re-signed cornerback D.J. Reed, who was arguably their most-consistent defender last season from Week 4 on. However, he was allowed to leave for the Jets in free agency, signing a reasonable three-year, $33 million deal.

Since then Seattle has signed Artie Burns and re-signed Sidney Jones for added depth at boundary corner, but they needed another body to round out their corner rotation for the 2022 season. By taking Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) they got one of the best remaining cornerback prospects in the draft and completed the look.

It’s anybody’s guess how any given Day 3 pick will work out in the NFL. However, coming into the league Bryant should project as a backup. For now, he’ll likely have to work for playing time behind Burns, Jones and Tre Brown, who showed promise as a rookie in 2021 before his knee injury.

With Justin Coleman returning to fill the void in the slot and Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs on the back end, Seattle’s secondary should be ready to go for this year.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks: Depth chart projections at each position after the 2022 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks have another new class of rookies coming in after taking nine players total in the 2022 NFL draft and adding a bunch more as UDFAs plus some rookie minicamp invites. Here are our updated projections for the depth charts at each position heading into the month of...
