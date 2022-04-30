ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tequila & Taco Music Festival coming to San Diego

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tequila & Taco Music Festival will take place at Petco Park from...

NBC Los Angeles

Omicron Cases Spike in Coachella Valley After Music Festival

Daily Covid cases in Riverside County, California, rose 76 percent in two weeks as tens of thousands of people gathered there for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the last two weekends. Though most Coachella events were outside, the festival did not require visitors to wear masks or...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
San Diego, CA
California Government
San Diego, CA
Travel + Leisure

This Hotel Within a Hotel Is Opening on an Idyllic Stretch of Southern California Beach

Set on a dreamy stretch of beachfront in San Diego Bay, the sprawling Hotel del Coronado is one of the most legendary all-American resorts that has welcomed generations of travelers — including many celebrities and political dignitaries — during its 134 years of history. And now, the storied property is expanding its already impressive list of accommodations with the brand-new Shore House at The Del, the hotel's new residential-style villas, slated to open in September.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Korea’s Spicy Beef Noodle Soup Experts Expanding to San Diego

Known for its excellent yukgaejang, a comforting Korean stew of shredded brisket and vegetables in a fiery, crimson-hued ox bone broth, Yuk Dae Jang operates over 200 stores in Korea and several in the greater Los Angeles area, including in Koreatown. One of Eater LA’s standout spots for irresistibly spicy dishes, the Seoul-based chain is opening its first location in San Diego this fall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tequila
Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Oceanside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Oceanside is a classic Southern California beach town with a distinct laid-back attitude. The city has beautiful beaches, a quaint New England-style port, and delightful bungalow neighborhoods all year. Oceanside may be known for its surf culture, but the iconic Southern California coastal town also provides something for everyone when it comes to drinking and dining. From small-town Mexican restaurants to fast-casual Korean restaurants, and even a spirit distillery, there's something for everyone.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Voice of San Diego

What We Learned About a New San Diego Special

It’s official. The city’s effort to redevelop the Sports Arena site is now a San Diego Special. On the podcast this week, our editors Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discussed the latest on the redevelopment of the Sports Arena site and how the city’s effort to narrow the list of bidders has failed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Mexican Seafood Empire Opening First U.S. Restaurant in San Diego

A large-scale restaurant devoted to Mexican-style seafood is coming to Little Italy. Fisher’s San Diego is taking over the enormous 8,700-square-foot space and patio that previously housed Roma Urban Market, the Italian grocery store and deli that shuttered in 2019 after two years in operation. Set to open in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Pitchfork

Gabe Serbian, Drummer for San Diego Noise Punks the Locust, Dies at 44

Gabe Serbian—the longtime drummer of San Diego noise punk outfit the Locust—has died. The Locust confirmed the news on their official Facebook page earlier today (May 1). “It’s with heavy hearts that we have to share the passing of Gabe Serbian on April 30th, 2022,” the band wrote in a statement. “This world will miss Gabe as a friend, family member, musician, and artist. He will continue to live on in so many ways and through everyone he has connected with during his time with us.” Serbian was 44 years old, though he would have turned 45 today, Pitchfork confirmed. “We hope that you can find a way to celebrate his life,” the Locust added in their statement. The group asked that fans give Serbian’s family privacy at this time. They also shared a link for Serbian’s memorial fund. All donations will go to Serbian’s family.
SAN DIEGO, CA

