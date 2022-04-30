Suspect named in Knox County Sheriff’s deputy death

ALPHA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday was a deadly morning for law enforcement after Galesburg police responded to a report of a suspect with a gun.

The suspect has been identified as Daylon K. Richardson, 22, of Granite City, IL. He has been charged with: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

At approximately 8 a.m., the Galesburg Police responded to the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street in Galesburg for the reported incident. Two officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it continued north on US Highway 150.

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputy then began setting up spike strips along the intersection of US 150 at 150 Avenue in Henry County, when he was struck by the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle then crashed into a field north of the intersection, and officers chased the suspect on foot before apprehending them.

Illinois State Police have confirmed the deputy was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

ISP released the following statement:

We understand members of our law enforcement community and the public want answers. The investigative team will be working around the clock to get those answers, and we will update everyone in the hours and days ahead. The Galesburg City Hall has been designated as the collection point for anyone wishing to support the KCSO with food, flowers, or gifts.

A motorcade for the fallen officer also drove down I-74 Friday afternoon.

Richardson is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Richardson’s first court appearance is scheduled for May 9. Prosecutors said they’re also looking into evidence that shows that shots were fired during the pursuit.

