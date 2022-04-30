ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New Bucs TE Cade Otton Has Skills to Contribute in Multiple Ways

By Scott Smith
buccaneers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers started Day Three of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday by selecting Washington tight end Cade Otton with the first pick of the fourth round, and just like they did with three selections on Friday night, they added a player who has a clear opportunity to contribute...

Axios Tampa Bay

The Bucs' draft picks, explained

How about a quick recap of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' moves during this year's NFL draft — for those of you who didn't spend hours this weekend watching grown men call each other on the telephone?Here's our most efficient rundown of the first five picks, and some facts to get you through a conversation:#33 pick: Logan Hall arrived at University of Houston as a 220-pound track hurdler, stacked on 60 pounds of muscle, and joins the Bucs as a fast, athletic and versatile defensive lineman.#57: Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan. "I'm a straight-up glass eater out there ... On the field, I'm a very violent guy."#91: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State. "White is probably not a regular home run hitter, but he seems fit to serve as Leonard Fournette's partner in the backfield while contributing meaningful third down snaps," writes Mike Kiwak for SB Nation.#106: Cade Otton spent most of his time at Washington as a blocking tight end, but he runs solid routes and can take a hit and hang onto the ball.#133: Jake Camarda launched a 60-plus-yard punt in each of his four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, including a 68-yarder against Alabama.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Rob Gronkowski reveals clever demand to rejoin Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have been waiting on Rob Gronkowski to announce his intentions for the future for weeks now. It looks like we finally have a (half) answer. Rob Gronkowski is the king of living life and having fun, sometimes at the expense of someone else. It just so happens that the greatest tight end of all time and Buccaneers star is a comedian. Sometimes it can be hard to decipher where true intentions lie and where the jokes start.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

'Dream Forever': Jameis Winston graduates from Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston graduated this past weekend from Florida State University. The 28-year-old New Orleans Saints QB returned to Tallahassee to accept his diploma. According to Sports Illustrated, Winston had been taking online classes since being drafted in 2015. He reportedly majored...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

