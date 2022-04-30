ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers select Washington TE Cade Otton with first pick of fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft kicked off with a tight end. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Cade Otton, out of Washington, with the No. 106 overall pick on Saturday. The Bucs received the top pick of the fourth round as part of a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for...

www.nfl.com

Axios Tampa Bay

The Bucs' draft picks, explained

How about a quick recap of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' moves during this year's NFL draft — for those of you who didn't spend hours this weekend watching grown men call each other on the telephone?Here's our most efficient rundown of the first five picks, and some facts to get you through a conversation:#33 pick: Logan Hall arrived at University of Houston as a 220-pound track hurdler, stacked on 60 pounds of muscle, and joins the Bucs as a fast, athletic and versatile defensive lineman.#57: Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan. "I'm a straight-up glass eater out there ... On the field, I'm a very violent guy."#91: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State. "White is probably not a regular home run hitter, but he seems fit to serve as Leonard Fournette's partner in the backfield while contributing meaningful third down snaps," writes Mike Kiwak for SB Nation.#106: Cade Otton spent most of his time at Washington as a blocking tight end, but he runs solid routes and can take a hit and hang onto the ball.#133: Jake Camarda launched a 60-plus-yard punt in each of his four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, including a 68-yarder against Alabama.
TAMPA, FL
