In many ways, the matchup in the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals about to kick off between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks is a very closely matched one, particularly after the Bucks lost their second-leading scorer in All-Star forward Khris Middleton. They both have among the league’s best defenses and offenses, a candidate for the league’s Most Valuable Player award, and both were in the running to finish the season second in the East.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO