Elon Musk tells AOC to stop hitting on him after her tweet about billionaires

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Elon Musk took a tweet by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s personal, telling the Congresswoman to stop hitting on him after she called out billionaires.

“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” AOC’s tweet read.

Despite Ocasio-Cortez not mentioning Musk, the billionaire was quick to respond.

“Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy,” he replied alongside a blushing emoji. The line seems to be referencing a previous tweet from AOC saying her Republican critics on Twitter just wanted to date her.

“I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok,” AOC replied back to Musk before quickly deleting the response.

Musk, the world’s richest man, caused a stir this week after making a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter with promises to loosen censorship and allow for more free expression, despite his own history of curtailing the speech of employees, customers and journalists.