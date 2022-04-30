ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 34-year-old man dies from a shooting on the west side of Green Bay

By Kelli Arseneau, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY – A 34-year-old man was killed on the west side of Green Bay Saturday morning.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired and a person down in the street at the intersection of Western and Perkins avenues at 5:05 a.m.

Officers arrived "within seconds" and found the man with severe injuries, the police department said. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man died on the scene.

Detectives and the Green Bay Police Department Forensic Unit are assisting with the incident. It is an ongoing investigation, and the scene around the incident will be closed for vehicle and pedestrian traffic for the next several hours, the police department said shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police said while this is believed to have been an isolated incident, they are reminding the public to be cautious, be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: A 34-year-old man dies from a shooting on the west side of Green Bay

PUBLIC SAFETY
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

