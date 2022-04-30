ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

Police searching for missing Middle River teen

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
UPDATE: King Demontagnac has been located.

Original story below…

——

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Middle River teenager.

King Demontagnac, 13, is 6’ tall and weighs 190 pounds.

He was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Friday night/Saturday morning in Middle River wearing a white tank top, blue pants, and black Crocs.

Anyone with information on King Demontagnac’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-887-0220.

