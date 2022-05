For the first time in NJC softball program history, the Plainswomen had back-to-back 30 win seasons under coach Myers and Gertner. Northeastern had some ups and downs during the 22' season, but overall played very well and broke several program records along with Rylyn Nelson setting some player records herself. NJC travels to McCook Community College at the end of this week to start playing in the Region IX tournament where Northeastern has a solid chance at taking home the championship if everything comes together. This past weekend, the Plainswomen were in Trinidad taking on the Trojans to finish up the regular season where they split the series.

