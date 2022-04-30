ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft: Vikings trade up to take CB Akayleb Evans

The Minnesota Vikings are continuing to stockpile defensive players on day three of the 2022 NFL draft, which featured another trade up from the team to select cornerback Akayleb Evans in the fourth round.

Evans transferred from Tulsa to Missouri for his final collegiate season. In his 2021 SEC debut, he amassed 28 tackles, one interception and six pass deflections.

The Vikings are double-dipping at the cornerback position after taking Clemson corner Andrew Booth Jr. with the No. 42 pick of the second round on Friday night.

Along with safety Lewis Cine, the new crop of defensive backs hope to lead to big improvements for a secondary in Minnesota that had the fifth-worst pass defense.

The team parted ways with the No. 156 overall pick of this year’s draft, along with a future fourth-rounder in 2023, with the Cleveland Browns to secure the pick needed to draft Evans.

