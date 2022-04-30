Kyllie Jenner Posts 31st Birthday Tribute For Her ‘Love’ Travis Scott: ‘Most Special Person’

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Travis Scott is being showered with love on his 31st birthday, including from his leading lady Kylie Jenner! The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share a sheet throwback photo on Saturday, April 30 along with a romantic message. “Happy birthday my love…my best friend,” the Kylie Skin founder began, adding three white heart emojis. “The most special person and father to our babies. @travisscott,” she wrote in blue text, referencing daughter Stormi, 4, and their son born on Feb. 2, 2022 (who has yet to have a name).

Kylie can be seen embracing Travis’ face in the gorgeous throwback photo, that shows the pair looking so in love. The Kardashians on Hulu star appeared to be rocking a baby blue hair style in an up-do with a white blazer mini dress, suggesting that the photo was taken on New Year’s Eve 2019 when she wore the exact same outfit. She didn’t name a photographer, however, the lighting and composition on the image looks like it could be by her talented best friend Amber Asaly.

Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner, 66, also posted a birthday tribute for the father of her two grandbabies. “Happy Birthday Travis!!!! You are such an incredible and amazing daddy and it is so much fun and such a joy and a blessing to watch you raising your kids,” the mom-of-six penned. “I’m so proud of you and wish you the most magical day! Thank you for being such a special part of our family… I love you!!!” Kris also said. The self-proclaimed “momager” shared several photos with herself and Travis, including throwbacks to the family’s Dec. 2019 Christmas party with Stormi in a green dress, and a glimpse of his son with Ky, who’s name has yet to be confirmed.

Travis and Kylie have had an intense romance since linking up back in 2017 after meeting at the Coachella music festival. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO become pregnant with daughter Stormi shortly after, making the two parents in Feb. 2018. The couple split in 2019, however, got back together in 2021 — and announced they were expecting a second child.