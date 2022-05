It was an unforgettable game for a young Yankees fan Tuesday night as a heartwarming moment was caught on camera at Yankee Stadium. In the sixth inning, Aaron Judge hit a home run into the upper deck in right field. A Toronto Blue Jays fan, Mike Lanzillotta, grabs the ball and promptly turns around and gives it to a young boy behind him.

