Season 3 of “The Chase” begins on ABC on Tuesday, May 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial). The third season of the show kicks off with new “Chaser” and world’s fastest quizzer, Brandon “The Lightning Bolt” Blackwell. He faces off in a trivia battle against an attorney, a teacher and an office manager.

TV SHOWS ・ 10 HOURS AGO