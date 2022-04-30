ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

35 Luxury Cars Stashed On Pot Farm Found In $2.3 Million Car Theft Bust

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEKjj_0fPCTz6V00

Following a long investigation, the CHP found quite the haul of stolen luxury cars recently.

A Facebook post on the California Highway Patrol page indicated that they Southern Division Special Service Vehicle Theft Unit recovered 35 stolen luxury vehicles last Thursday. The haul added up to around $2.3 million, and was a result of a two month long investigation by the special unit. These are a small fraction of the 168,323 (not updated for post-2020, so probably a ton more) stolen cars each and every year in the state, but maybe criminals will see it as a warning, probably not.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UySkd_0fPCTz6V00

According to the Facebook post, "CHP - Southern Division SSC Vehicle Theft Unit investigators, recovered 35 stolen luxury car vehicles valued at approximately $2.3 million, along with several other discoveries, after a two-month-long investigation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjj2e_0fPCTz6V00

The search warrant was served in the San Fernando Valley, "where investigators recovered approximately 35 stolen luxury vehicles, which included Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes Benz, and Porsche," CHP shared. Along with the cars mentioned, you can clearly see a blue C8 Corvette, a car that’s in extremely short supply already, so thanks criminals, you just keep making things worse for the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQW74_0fPCTz6V00

Along with the cars is a not-so-shocking discovery of 400 cannabis plants, and a gen 3 Glock 26, so at least the criminal was considerate enough to buy only California compliant handguns. What is shocking is the aerial image that shows all this; the cars are tightly squeezed on a narrow suburban lot, with the cars not hidden so well. Another odd thing, they all seem to be intact, but slowly turning into the next collector car grave yard. Here’s to hoping these cars won’t be destroyed because of this low life’s past time of taking other people’s stuff.

Comments / 61

Shirley Graham-Suneson
2d ago

California has the most criminals and they just get their hand slapped and let go or they put in prison on a three-year term we should be maybe a 10 year term California sanctuary city they protect the criminals so go ahead and steal no big deal vote the Democrats out they’ve been running California for decades and they have not done anything but make it worse along with not giving us new dams to hold more water although California voted for a tax to go toward building new dams where is that money?

Reply(3)
22
Rhonda Sites
3d ago

probably my husbands step son because all the sudden he is moving to costa rica, maybe his weed farm was not making him enough money

Reply(11)
27
AP_001990.6a51245f328f4c36bb14d575182d939f.1503
3d ago

Biden said he releasing non violent drug dealers, not car dealers drug dealers it’s like saying the cartel are not violent

Reply
25
Related
Motorious

Luxury Cars Stolen In Florida Found In Illegal Grow Operation In Oregon

During a search of property in southwest Oregon, authorities found 4 luxury cars stashed away, which raised suspicion. When they did some digging into where these cars came from, they discovered the cars were reported stolen from Florida. For reference, that’s 3,000 miles and two days of driving, if you don’t stop at all. This isn’t even the first of these stories we’ve heard about this year alone, and officials are calling it a growing problem, literally and figuratively.
OREGON STATE
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Car#Car Theft#The Cars#Luxury Vehicles#Motorious Podcast#Jaguar#Land Rover#Lexus#Mercedes Benz#Chp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Car Fished From Creek Turns Out To Be A Coffin For Missing Dad

The family of this missing man finally have some peace with the whereabouts of their beloved father. We cover many funny and interesting topics related to cars and automotive news due to the seemingly constant flow of information in the enthusiast world. However, every now and then, we come across something that shakes us all to the core with its pain and sorrow for all of those involved. This is one of those solemn times as recently a man's body has been found after 18 years of sitting at the bottom of a lake. While it is difficult to digest, this story is not entirely wrong, as the growth of technology allowed the team of divers to uncover his body, and soon many other families will have closure. But who was this man, and why was he destined to a watery grave?
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1964 Chevy Impala SS Is Being Offered At No Reserve

This true SS Impala offers elegant style. The Chevrolet Impala seems to have been around for ions, and despite a couple of hiatuses, GM still produces a current Impala model to this day. While the car may not have been around for ions, per se, but it has been around for quite a few decades considering that 1958 was its very first model year. Let's talk about the 1964 model year, the last model of the third-generation as well as the final year to sit atop GM's X-Frame. Being offered by OK Classics Auction is this example of a true SS 1964 Chevy Impala.
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
61K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy