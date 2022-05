A pair of Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago/Neutral Grey” has surfaced online. Instagram account @Zsneakerheadz has recently took to the platform to unveil the collaboration, reportedly a sample colorway made in 2018, reminiscent of the “Chicago 2020.” The shoe appears to be constructed with an aged look, featuring white tumbled leather along the panels. The red color is seen across the mud guard, toe box, eye stays and heel panel while the grey is used to highlight the Jordan logo seen above the Union LA branding. Both black and white laces are used, as the shoe sits atop a sail midsole and red outsole. The scuffs and stains give the shoe a vintage aesthetic, though it is uncertain, on-trend with the current retro look.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO