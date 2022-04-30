ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Who are you?’: Residents return home from vacation, find 2 people lying on bed

WOKV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Who are you?’: Residents return home from vacation, find 2 people...

www.wokv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#My Bed#Who Are You#Violent Crime#Ncd
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Neglected toddler left in cot with ‘arms taped up’ as report finds ‘significant’ failings in care

A severely neglected toddler who suffered broken legs was only taken into care after a contractor reported seeing the 17-month-old in a cot wearing a baby suit “with their arms taped up”, a damning safeguarding report has found. Despite months of visits by health visitors, social workers and attendance at clinics - where the child was noted to be “losing weight”, showed “no response to being put back in its cot while wide awake”, and was said to be unable to stand - “a number of agencies failed to take action in a timely manner”, Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Partnership (NSCP)...
Countrymom

My mother told me to hide in the bedroom to nurse my baby

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother was born in the 1940s and in her era, women didn’t breastfeed their babies, they used a specially made formula that the doctors deemed “healthier” for the babies. My mother was adamant about staying up on all the latest nutritional news. We grew up bottle-fed and ate a lot of highly processed foods that were full of preservatives and nitrates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy