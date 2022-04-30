Consulting firm breaks down their role in one year City of Savannah nighttime study

Georgia Living Management and Georgia Living at home has announced some promotions and changes in their operations. Chandler Dennard joined Georgia Living Management, Inc. in 2017 as the Executive Director of Willow Pond Senior Care before moving to his current role of Operations Director at the GLM Corporate Office. In his role, Chandler is responsible for community operations, marketing strategies, budget approval and financial review, as well as leadership training development. Dennard endorsed Wells as his replacement and proceeding a trial placement, Erica Sellers Wells was promoted to the role of Executive Director in March 2022 after being the Business Office Director since September 2020.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO