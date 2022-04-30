ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Consulting firm breaks down their role in one year City of Savannah nighttime study

By Nikiya Carrero
WJCL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA change in Savannah nightlife could be coming to the city as the city council approves a nights life consulting firm to come in to the city. City Market, an area filled with people on the weekend, is one of the areas to be looked at in the approved $80,000...

