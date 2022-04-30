How to help victims of Friday’s tornado in Andover, Kansas

As Andover residents begin recovery efforts following Friday’s tornado — where multiple homes and the Andover YMCA suffered serious damage — those in the surrounding areas are looking for ways to help.

The United Way of the Plains said the best way to help is through money. The organization created a relief fund for those affected by the Andover tornado.

“What we have been told by the people on the ground here in Andover is that right now, they don’t need furniture or other accessories for those who’ve experienced damage, what they’re looking for is monetary donations,” said Angie Prather, United Way’s vice president of marketing and chief community engagement officer.

The fund can be found at unitedwayplains.org/disaster-relief-fund .

People can also donate via phone or text or mail a check.

Text: Text “teamwork” to 41444

Mail: Send checks to 245 N. Water St. Wichita, KS 67202.

Phone: Corporations who wish to donate are asked to contact Anne Chandler, vice president of philanthropy, at achandler@unitedwayplains.org or 316-267-1321 ext. 4213.

Prather also said that they are taking a list of those who want to help on the ground. Individuals can call 211 to ask to help with cleanup assistance.

“We will take their name and contact information and as soon as they’re needed, we’ll get back to them,” Prather said.

In Sedgwick County, those who wish to help pick up debris can take it to the Brooks C&D Landfill at 4100 N. West St.

Those in Butler County can drop off debris at the Butler County Landfill, 2963 SW 40th St. in El Dorado. The landfill has extended hours and waived all fees. They close at 6 p.m. today and are open 12-6 p.m. tomorrow.

This story was originally published by The Wichita Eagle and is published here as part of the Wichita Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of seven media companies, including The Eagle.