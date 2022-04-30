ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Warren Buffett Talks Cash and More at Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Meeting

By Daniel Foelber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

On Saturday morning, some 12,000 people crowded around the Oracle of Omaha and an 11-ton mound of See's Candies at Berkshire Hathaway 's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) first in-person shareholder meeting in three years.

Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett will be 92 in late August, and his longtime partner Charlie Munger will turn 99 on New Year's Day 2023. Having been born in the teeth of the Great Depression, Buffett has built a treasure trove of stories over the years. Through the end of 2021, Berkshire produced a compound annual gain of 20.1%, versus 10.5% for the S&P 500 with dividends reinvested. Wisdom and outperformance are two of the many reasons why millions tune into Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting. Here are some preliminary takeaways from Buffett's opening remarks as well as the state of Berkshire right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boGsG_0fPCSWoB00

Image source: Getty Images.

Mr. 300%

Between Nov 30. 2011 and Nov 30. 2021, Berkshire Hathaway underperformed the S&P 500 -- producing a total return of 251% compared to the S&P 500's total return of 266%. But so far in 2022, Berkshire is up 8% while the S&P 500 is down 13%. And now, Berkshire is officially outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 10 years, with a 300% total return versus less than 260% for the S&P 500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GC4xb_0fPCSWoB00

BRK.A Total Return Level data by YCharts

Much of the outperformance is due to Berkshire's concentration in market-beating stocks like Apple , Coca-Cola , American Express , Chevron , and Occidental Petroleum . But it also has to do with value stocks finally beginning to outperform growth stocks .

Keeping a large cash position and protecting investors

Berkshire spent roughly $50 billion on equities in the first quarter -- and Buffett made news during Saturday's Q&A session by announcing that amount includes enough shares of Activision Blizzard to bring Berkshire's stake up to 9.5%. Even so, Berkshire maintained a hefty cash position of $106 billion at the end of the quarter.

By cash, Berkshire doesn't mean commercial paper or lines of credit. It means regular treasury bills. One of the reasons Berkshire invests the way it does and keeps a lot of cash is because it feels a duty to protect its partners (i.e., shareholders). "We have an extreme aversion to incurring any permanent loss with your funds. If I went broke it wouldn't really make any difference. ... The idea of losing, permanently, other people's money, people who trust us, that's just a future I don't want to have. ... We would die psychologically if we lost a lot of other people's money," Buffett said. "So, the one thing I can tell you about Berkshire Hathaway ... we wake up every morning and we want to be safer in terms of your eventual investment."

Included in the first-quarter equities purchase were 136.373 million shares of Occidental Petroleum stock at prices ranging from around $40 a share to nearly $60 a share. Commenting on the purchases, Buffett said, "Now we are back somewhat in our lethargic mood, but anything can change at Berkshire. But the one thing that won't change going back to Q2 is that we will always have a lot of cash on hand."

A dig at cryptocurrency

Buffett and Munger are famous for their negative views on cryptocurrency. And those views still hold true today. In the context of discussing Berkshire's cash hoard, Buffett put up a slide of a $20 bill. "This note is legal tender for all debts public and private, and that's what makes it money. Money is the only thing that the IRS is going to take from you. You can offer them all kinds of things, but this is what settles debts in the United States. You'll hear a lot about various kinds of money, but this is the only kind of money you're going to see throughout your lifetime," said Buffett.

"When people tell you they're issuing new forms of money, this is the only thing that will pay bills under some circumstances," Buffett added.

He expanded later on, saying that while he'd pay $25 billion for a 1% share of the country's farmland or apartment communities, he wouldn't pay $25 for all the cryptocurrency in the world. "That's the difference between productive assets and something that depends on the next guy paying you more than the last guy," he said.

No limits

That was also a comment on the government's actions to keep the economy operating during the Great Recession and then the early days of the pandemic in March 2020. "if the Federal Reserve hadn't done what it did in a very short period of time, things could have stopped," he said. "And I tipped my hat a couple of years ago to Jay Powell for acting as he did. You have to act with speed."

Buffett said that he once asked former Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker, "What are the limits of what you can do?" And Volcker responded, "We can do whatever we need to do." Buffet spoke favorably of the Federal Reserve but didn't shy away from the uncertainty that the economy faces.

"We want Berkshire Hathaway to be ... in a position to operate if the economy stops, and that can always happen," said Buffett.

All told, Buffett's opening remarks stressed the importance of financial discipline, and prudence, and held a cautiously optimistic tone about the future without shying away from the very real risks the economy faces.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway (A shares)
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Berkshire Hathaway (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Daniel Foelber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Munger
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Paul Volcker
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle#The S P 500#Ycharts Much#Coca Cola#American Express#Chevron#Oc
Benzinga

Elon Musk Laughs At Warren Buffett: What Did The Oracle Of Omaha Say?

Elon Musk reacts to Warren Buffett discussing Bitcoin, and his repeated reference of the crypto. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also responds, saying people can't stop talking about it. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has mocked Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett after his recent annual...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
IRS
Fortune

The economic shock hitting the housing market is starting to do some damage

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The message from the Federal Reserve is pretty clear: The central bank is done sitting on the sidelines as inflation eats away at Americans' buying power. To be successful, of course, they'll need to rein in one of the biggest drivers of runaway inflation: The red-hot U.S. housing market.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy