Chicago, IL

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Bishop Ford, ISP says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 1 day ago
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Bishop Ford Friday night, according to Illinois State Police District Chicago.

Police responded to the crash around 10:43 p.m. that happened southbound near the Stony Island feeder ramp.

The pedestrian was transported to a local area hospital where they were pronounced dead, ISP said.

Police said they located the offending vehicle and driver close to the scene.

The incident is still active and ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
