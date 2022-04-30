ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

DaBaby To Face Charges After Allegedly Attacking 65-Year-Old Property Manager During Music Video Shoot — Details

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8i9Z_0fPCSKSh00
mega

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office charged DaBaby with felony batter after the "ROCKSTAR" rapper allegedly attacked 65-year-old property manager Gary Pagar .

Pagar claimed he was left with serious injuries after a physical altercation occurred at an unauthorized music video shoot at his Los Angeles rental property last December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Cw6z_0fPCSKSh00
mega

The home-owner filed the court documents in February alleging DaBaby — real name Jonathan Kirk — beat him after he tried to shut down filming when the rapper and his team reportedly refused to follow his property rules, according to TMZ .

In the suit, Pagar claimed the "Red Light Green Light" artist originally told him he was renting the home for a vacation spot for himself and his friends, to which the property manager stated that he made it clear the rapper was not allowed to have more than 12 guests there. Pagar also noted in the complaint that DaBaby's managers agreed to the terms in the rental paperwork.

DABABY RELEASED WITHOUT CHARGE BY MIAMI COPS AFTER BEACH SHOOTING THAT ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED RAPPER'S ENTOURAGE: REPORT

Sometime during their stay at his L.A. home, Pagar realized there were far more than a dozen people staying there. He contacted the rapper's team, who then told him the extra people wouldn't be there much longer.

Once it became clear this wasn't true, Pagar visited the property on December 2, 2021, and realized there were more than 40 people on the property because the "Ball If I Want To" artist was actually using the home to shoot a music video .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0747ew_0fPCSKSh00
mega

DABABY SLAMS HATERS DURING FIRST PERFORMANCE FOLLOWING HOMOPHOBIC RANT: 'Y'ALL MOTHERF***ERS ARE BEING CRY BABIES'

Pagar reportedly spoke to DaBaby and attempted to shut it down, but was stopped when a member of the rapper's group allegedly attacked him. The lawsuit then claimed that DaBaby told the man to stop, only to punch Pagar himself, knocking out the 65-year-old's tooth.

Alongside the "NASTY" rapper, Thankgod Awute was also charged with felony robbery, though no further details have been revealed.

Despite the lawsuit, the music video for the new track "Play U Lay" — which was by rap artist Stunna 4 Vegas and featured appearances by Jake Paul — was released less than a week after the incident.

DaBaby's reps have yet to comment.

Comments / 3

Paula Sanders
2d ago

DaBaby needs to be permanently confined to a 8x10 cell ,he does harm and causes chaos everywhere he turns ,are you waiting for him to add another murder charge to his rap sheet

Reply
2
Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Person
Jake Paul
Power 102.9 NoCo

DaBaby Punches His Own Artist Wisdom – Watch

DaBaby is trending on Twitter after a video surfaced of him reportedly punching his own artist Wisdom. In a clip posted on @prince_mazani’s Instagram account on Saturday (April 23), DaBaby is walking backstage at what appears to be inside a stadium when suddenly he swings on Wisdom, who is an artist on the North Carolina rapper’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label. In the video, it appears as if DaBaby and Wisdom both connected with their punches but suffered no severe injuries. Thankfully, the fight was quickly broken up by security guards, personnel and some police officers.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Gets Sucker Punched in Club – Watch

Somone recently took a swing at 6ix9ine in a Miami club, and it was caught on camera. Last night (April 27), 6ix9ine showed up at Pilos Tacos Tequilla Garden in Miami. As he was leaving around 2 a.m., someone hit the Brooklyn rapper-federal informant with a sucker punch. In video of the incident obtained by TMZ, Tekashi and his security detail are seen filing out of the club. As the rapper passes one intrepid clubgoer, the guy takes a swing at 6ix9ine. The punch appears to connect with the back of 6ix9ine's head before Tekashi's security guard can react. After the punch is thrown, the scene becomes chaotic.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Music Video#Property Manager#Tmz
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

White South African Arrested for Shooting Black Woman He ‘Mistook for Hippo’

An elderly white man in South Africa was taken into custody after shooting a Black woman he claims he mistook for a hippo. Paul Hendrik van Zyl, 77, was arrested Tuesday after shooting Ramokone Linah, 38, who was fishing with her partner in a river, The Guardian reported. Hendrik is facing murder charges after “firing shots in the direction of the woman,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

41K+
Followers
388
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy