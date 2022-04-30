DaBaby To Face Charges After Allegedly Attacking 65-Year-Old Property Manager During Music Video Shoot — Details

mega

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office charged DaBaby with felony batter after the "ROCKSTAR" rapper allegedly attacked 65-year-old property manager Gary Pagar .

Pagar claimed he was left with serious injuries after a physical altercation occurred at an unauthorized music video shoot at his Los Angeles rental property last December.

The home-owner filed the court documents in February alleging DaBaby — real name Jonathan Kirk — beat him after he tried to shut down filming when the rapper and his team reportedly refused to follow his property rules, according to TMZ .

In the suit, Pagar claimed the "Red Light Green Light" artist originally told him he was renting the home for a vacation spot for himself and his friends, to which the property manager stated that he made it clear the rapper was not allowed to have more than 12 guests there. Pagar also noted in the complaint that DaBaby's managers agreed to the terms in the rental paperwork.

Sometime during their stay at his L.A. home, Pagar realized there were far more than a dozen people staying there. He contacted the rapper's team, who then told him the extra people wouldn't be there much longer.

Once it became clear this wasn't true, Pagar visited the property on December 2, 2021, and realized there were more than 40 people on the property because the "Ball If I Want To" artist was actually using the home to shoot a music video .

Pagar reportedly spoke to DaBaby and attempted to shut it down, but was stopped when a member of the rapper's group allegedly attacked him. The lawsuit then claimed that DaBaby told the man to stop, only to punch Pagar himself, knocking out the 65-year-old's tooth.

Alongside the "NASTY" rapper, Thankgod Awute was also charged with felony robbery, though no further details have been revealed.

Despite the lawsuit, the music video for the new track "Play U Lay" — which was by rap artist Stunna 4 Vegas and featured appearances by Jake Paul — was released less than a week after the incident.

DaBaby's reps have yet to comment.