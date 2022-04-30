ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Micheal Clemons Has New Home in the NFL

By Matthew Postins
 3 days ago

The former Aggies defensive end now gets a chance to prove himself at the professional level in 2022

Micheal Clemons , who was named the Aggies’ Defensive MVP after last season, was taken No. 117 overall by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The 6-5, 270-pound end stayed at Texas A&M for an additional season, using his COVID-19 waiver to enhance his chances of being selected.

Last season he played in 10 games, with nine starts, and led Texas A&M with 13 quarterback hurries. Three of those quarterback hurries came in the Aggies’ win over then-No. 1 Alabama.

At one point he had six straight games with at least one tackle for loss and returned a fumble 24 yards for a touchdown in a win over Auburn. He ended the regular season with a career-high 3 1/2 sacks against LSU.

Clemons finished with 32 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Clemons was named the team’s Defensive MVP Award for the second straight season.

Clemons spent nearly his entire career with Texas A&M, save for his first season of college football in 2016 when he played for Cisco Junior College. In one season he became the nation’s No. 17 JUCO recruit and a four-star recruit as rated by ESPN.

Other Aggies selected before Clemons included offensive lineman Kenyon Green , who went No. 15 overall to the New York Jets; and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal , who went No. 84 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New York Jets have had a busy draft to this point. In the first round the Jets took Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II.

In the second round the Jets selected running back Breece Hall out of Iowa State.

In the third round, the Jets selected Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert. To start the foruth round, the Jets took Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell.

