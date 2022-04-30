ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebbronville, TX

Photos: San Antonio O'Connor routs Laredo United South 18-0 in Game 1 of 6A softball playoff series

By Clara Sandoval
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsjUX_0fPCRMBw00

HEBBRONVILLE - San Antonio O'Connor put together back-to-back big innings to pull away from Laredo United South 18-0 in Game 1 of their UIL 6A softball playoff series on Friday.

O'Connor scored six runs in the second inning and eight in the third to put the game away. Game 2 of the series is scheduled for noon on Saturday, with Game 3 - if necessary - to follow 30 minutes later.

Here are photos from the game:

PHOTO GALLERY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VPKMr_0fPCRMBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fijMW_0fPCRMBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38lb0X_0fPCRMBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2suLPd_0fPCRMBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14D1wr_0fPCRMBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHGP0_0fPCRMBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJXMZ_0fPCRMBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yrr2R_0fPCRMBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSCPb_0fPCRMBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GG1F1_0fPCRMBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7Rgi_0fPCRMBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJYso_0fPCRMBw00

