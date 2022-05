A former Brigham Young University student who went viral for flashing a pride flag at her graduation is opening up about the message she wanted to convey through her actions. Twenty-eight-year-old Jillian Orr blew up on social media when a video of her standing on the graduation stage with her graduation gown spread open to reveal the rainbow flag underneath was viewed over three million times on TikTok. The incident drew more attention to the anti-LGBTQ policies at BYU—a school that was founded and remains financially supported by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—when Orr wrote about her demonstration in an in-depth Facebook post.

