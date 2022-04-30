ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants select tight end Daniel Bellinger in fourth round of NFL Draft 2022

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

There was much speculation the Giants would take a tight end on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.  The second and third rounds came and went without a tight end for the Giants, but they addressed that need on Saturday when they selected Daniel Bellinger of San Diego State early in the fourth round.

This is a position of need for the Giants. They no longer have Evan Engram (signed with the Jaguars) and Kyle Rudolph and need to replenish this area. The signings in free agency — Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins — added players with NFL experience but not a great deal of pedigree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2H3H_0fPCR2cf00
Daniel Bellinger
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6LRE_0fPCR2cf00
Daniel Bellinger
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bellinger was a three-year starter in college and caught 31 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

New head coach Brian Daboll on Friday said how much he uses tight ends this season depends on who he has available on the roster, which is how he operated as the Bills’ offensive coordinator the past four years.

“There were times last year we played with five receivers,’’ Daboll said.  “There’s been times where we’ve played with three tight ends, sometimes four tight ends.

“I think when you put together an offense, you try to build it around the strengths of the players that you have. And if that’s a bunch of receivers, it’s a bunch of receivers. If it’s one tight end, it’s one tight end. There were games last year where we went to the game with one active tight end. I think probably the last five or six weeks of the season.’’

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy