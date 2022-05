In order to mitigate the effects of the perceived risks, the company is going to be introducing a lot of cost-cutting measures across the board. Dutch multinational industrial firm and conglomerate Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS: PHIA) has released its performance report for the first quarter (Q1) 2022 in which it recorded a total sales of EUR 3.9 billion. Despite growing its demand base by 5% over the time period, the overall sales are 4% lower than the sales printed in the same period last year.

