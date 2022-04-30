ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge: Transgender student must be allowed to use boys' restrooms at Wooden Middle School

By Lance Gideon, The Reporter Times
 2 days ago

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — John R. Wooden Middle School must allow a transgender student to use boys' restrooms after a federal court judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday.

The injunction , issued by U.S. District Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt of the Southern District of Indiana, notes the 13-year-old student was "designated a female at birth."

"When he turned 9 years old, (the student) told his mother that he was not a girl and wanted to be referred to by a boys' name and addressed using male pronouns," the injunction says.

Lawsuit: Indiana school won't let trans 7th-grader use boys' bathroom, play soccer.

The student and his mother filed a lawsuit against the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville in late 2021 after the school denied him access to boys' bathrooms, did not allow the student to participate in boys' soccer and didn't refer to him using male pronouns.

When the student, referred to as "A.C." in court documents, began attending John R. Wooden Middle School he was allowed to use a bathroom at the school's medical clinic.

"This accommodation, however, was not convenient for A.C. as he felt singled out and the clinic restroom was far from most of his classes," the injunction says.

Eventually, a meeting was called between school officials, the student and his mother, and representatives from GenderNexus, a transgender advocacy organization.

The student's mother, referred to as "M.C." in court documents, was later told A.C. would not be allowed to use boys' restrooms at the school, and instead would be required to use girls' bathrooms.

"Contrary to the (s)chool (d)istrict's decision, A.C. began using the boys' restrooms after the meeting," the injunction says. "During the three weeks he was able to use the boy's restrooms, A.C. reported that he felt more comfortable at school, his attitude changed completely, and he felt better about himself."

The injunction goes on to note there were no complaints from A.C.'s classmates.

A staff member saw A.C. use a boys' bathroom, which was reported to building administrators.

Primary 2022: Challenger Brittany Carroll faces incumbent Peggy Mayfield in District 60 race.

A.C. was then "reminded" he was not allowed to use boys' restrooms.

"While acknowledging that the public interest favors furthering individual privacy interests, the (c)ourt does not believe that granting A.C. access to the boys' restrooms threatens those interests," the injunction says. "The restrooms at the middle school have stalls and as argues by A.C.'s counsel, restrooms are an area where people are usually private which minimizes exposure of a student's body to the opposite sex."

Judge's conclusion

In her conclusion, Walton Pratt referred to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 which states "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

According to Walton Pratt, most federal courts in recent years have viewed transgender discrimination cases under Title IX.

These courts, Walton Pratt notes in the injunction, "concluded that preventing a transgender student from using a school restroom consistent with the student’s gender identity violates Title IX."

The local lifeblood: Small businesses bring more than jobs to communities.

The judge granted A.C.'s request for the preliminary injunction to allow the student to use boys' bathrooms at the middle school.

"The School District shall permit A.C. to use any boys' restroom within John R. Wooden Middle School," the injunction says.

Contact Reporter-Times editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543. Follow him on Twitter: @LanceOGideon.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Judge: Transgender student must be allowed to use boys' restrooms at Wooden Middle School

