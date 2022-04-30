ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Former Rutgers recruiting target Rondel Walker enters transfer portal

By Kyle Fisher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

One of the top 15 combo guards and top-five recruits out of Oklahoma from the class of 2020 is once again available. Former Oklahoma State Cowboy Rondel Walker has officially announced he entered the transfer portal on Friday.

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma native is transferring out of OSU after two seasons. Walker is the fifth player for the Cowboys to enter the portal this cycle. He did so just two days before the May 1 deadline, allowing him to play this next season.

Walker played in all 30 of Oklahoma State’s games this past season, making eight starts. He averaged 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in 2021-22. His 48 steals ranked fifth in the Big 12.

A four-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite , Walker was noted as being smooth, explosive three-and-D guy by scouts. Prior to committing to OSU, he received offers from Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, and Rutgers among others.

As a freshman, Walker averaged 7.8 points a game, scoring in double figures 12 times. He put up a career-high 20 points in Ames against Iowa State as a freshman.

