ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former Rutgers recruiting target Elijah Taylor enters transfer portal

By Kyle Fisher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1s97_0fPCQ3c100

One of the top 50 power forwards and the No. 6 basketball prospect out of Pennsylvania from the class of 2020 is officially a free agent. Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Elijah Taylor entered the transfer portal on Friday.

The Philadelphia, PA native is transferring out of Notre Dame after just one season with the Irish. His freshman season was shut down before it got started. Taylor underwent ankle surgery on December 11, 2020, and sat out the entire 2020-21 season through rehabilitations.

He saw game time in three contests in the 2021-2022 season, averaging under four minutes per contest and totaling eight points, two rebounds, and a block.

A three-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite , Taylor was noted as being a tough, aggressive guy who would can mix it up in the paint and add good athleticism to boot.

Related

Former Rutgers recruiting target Rondel Walker enters transfer portal

Prior to committing to the Fighting Irish, Taylor received offers from Seton Hall, Florida, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Penn State, George Washington, and Rutgers. His first offer came from the Scarlet Knights.

Related

C. Vivian Stringer announces her retirement as Rutgers women's basketball head coach

Academic issues caused him to not only not be able to play, but also to practice with the team this past season. Nevertheless, at the time, Taylor pledged to be back and get things worked out so he could continue his Irish career. He entered the portal a few days prior to the deadline for players to be able to transfer and play immediately in the fall.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia sophomore OL enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt sophomore offensive guard Cameron Kinnie has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kinnie is a former three-star recruit out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Kinnie redshirted during the 2020 season and did not appear in a contest during the 2021 season. Kinnie primarily played on...
SUWANEE, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three-star recruit Robert Grigsby announces his top six schools

With the college football season still months away, this is the time of year where recruiting is in focus for several teams. Since Mack Brown’s return, UNC has done an amazing job in the recruiting department snagging a lot of big targets for their classes. Now, three-star offensive lineman Robert Grigsby could be adding his roots to the UNC tree. Grigsby took to Twitter and announced his top six teams where the Tar Heels were one of them. Grigsby is 6-3, 310 pounds out of Kennesaw Georgia. His size and speed clobbers the defenses and opens holes for his running backs to walk...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking Big Ten quarterbacks heading into 2022 season

The Big Ten will surely be part of the College Football Playoff conversation this upcoming season, and part of that is due to the numerous high-level signal callers in this league. Spring ball is in the books and teams are turning their focus to the 2022 season that is only...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NBC Sports

NFL Draft grades: Experts rave about Eagles haul

The Eagles entered the 2022 NFL Draft with 10 picks. They walked away with five rookies, one Pro Bowl receiver and impressive marks from draft graders around the country. As a reminder, here’s a look at the Eagles’ draft class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. 2-51:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#Recruiting#Ncaa#Notre Dame#Irish#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#On3sports#The Scarlet Knights
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Mitchell was shocked the Lions drafted him in the 5th round

A lot of Detroit Lions fans were surprised when the team selected Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell in Saturday’s fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. It turns out Mitchell was surprised too. The No. 177 overall pick didn’t expect the Lions to select him so high. Based...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Experts grade Colts' 2022 draft class

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone with the Indianapolis Colts adding eight more players to the roster. While there will also be an infusion of undrafted free agent talent joining the roster this week, experts are already handing out their grades for the 2022 draft classes. For the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State football 're-offers' 2024 5-star Georgia DL T.A. Cunningham

Michigan State football has re-offered one of the top recruits in the 2024 class — defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham of Alpharetta, Ga. Cunningham announced the recruiting news via Twitter on Tuesday. Michigan State originally offered Cunningham last August. Cunningham is a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1...
ALPHARETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Emoni Bates narrows list to 6, includes Michigan basketball

Michigan basketball already brought in one big transfer in Princeton point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, a former top 100 recruit. Though it lost point guard Frankie Collins in the process, the Wolverines could manage to get a wing — which could be beneficial if either Caleb Houstan or Moussa Diabate decide to stay in the NBA draft.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: RAS scores for new Bears rookie class

The Chicago Bears welcomed a new group of rookies following the 2022 NFL draft, including four offensive linemen, three defensive backs, one wide receiver, one edge rusher, one running back and one punter. When looking at this new crop of Bears rookies — led by second-round picks Kyler Gordon and...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports 'betting on' Oklahoma 2023 5-star target David Hicks being a first-round NFL draft pick

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone and with the start of college football still four months away, attention turns to the recruiting scene for the Oklahoma Sooners and the rest of the country. Coaches are out on the trail visiting schools and building relationships with coaching staffs as they check out players they’d like to add to their program.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot back on recruiting trail for North Carolina

Armando Bacot not only improved his game last season, making him the ACC preseason player of the year favorite, but he also took on another skill involving social media — recruiting. The forward has been on Twitter not only sharing encouragement for recruits to commit to UNC’s basketball program but their football team as well. And now he’s back at it again. After news broke that North Carolina was meeting with five-star recruit Matas Buzelis’ parents last week, Bacot took to Twitter to show how he feels about the talented recruit and encouraged UNC fans to show him some love: @BuzelisMatas already choped...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy