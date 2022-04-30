ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Hwy 30 near St. Johns Bridge

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a crash on Highway 30 near the St. Johns Bridge on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 6 a.m. Saturday, officers...

www.kptv.com

KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond boy, 5, back home recovering from serious facial injuries after Bend Parkway crash

Five-year-old Kai Banderas of Redmond, thrown from a car in last Friday's violent Bend Parkway crash, is back home from a Portland hospital, on the mend from serious facial injuries, while his shaken mom is very thankful and grateful that things didn't turn out far worse. The post Redmond boy, 5, back home recovering from serious facial injuries after Bend Parkway crash appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
#St Johns Bridge#Traffic Accident#Ppb
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

